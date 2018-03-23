Argentina's Lionel Messi attends a training session of the Argentinian national soccer team at City Football Academy in Manchester, England, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE file/PETER POWELL .

Argentina captain Lionel Messi might miss Friday's friendly match here against Italy due to concerns about muscle fatigue.

Hours before kickoff, it appeared increasingly likely that coach Jorge Sampaoli and the Argentine federation would decide to rest the FC Barcelona superstar.

Possible replacements for Messi are Ever Banega (Sevilla), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid) and national-squad newcomer Maxi Meza (Independiente).

Sampaoli told a press conference Thursday that he would switch to a 4-3-3 formation for the game with Italy as forward Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) returns to the national team for the first time in nine months.

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) will play alongside Higuain on the front line.