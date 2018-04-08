Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (r.) celebrates with Jordi Alba his hat trick against Leganes for a 3-1 win on April 7, 2018, which in addition allowed his team to tie the record for the most straight games without a loss. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Lionel Messi once again came to the rescue of his team, thanks to his hat trick against Leganes for a 3-1 win, which in addition allowed Barcelona to tie the record for the longest unbeaten streak.

The Barca victory strengthened its hold on first place with just seven days left to the championship and allowed it to tie the La Liga record of 38 games without a loss, a record held by Real Sociedad since 1980. In addition, coach Ernesto Valverde got a win in his 50th official game as trainer of the Barcelona squad.

Barcelona breezed through the first part, clearly dominating the ball and the match, though having to exercise patience against a stoutly defensive Leganes.

After a couple of close calls by Coutinho and Suarez, the best chance lay at Messi's feet, who served up a promising opportunity to Luis Suarez, whose shot at goal was surprisingly blocked by Cuellar, who hadn't looked like he would make it.

From then to the end, the game was all Messi. Siovas committed a foul against the Argentine star, who with a long, spectacular free kick put his team on the scoreboard 1-0 at minute 27.

Leganes returned the attack, but a recovery by Barca's Rakitic went next to Coutinho who sent it to Messi who sent it...for his second goal. At minute 32 the home team was ahead 2-0.

The match seemed to disintegrate somewhat in the second half, with Barcelona looking a little disorganized. Leganes jumped on the new possibilities, but it took awhile before El Zhar sent a powerful shot from outside the area at minute 69 to make it 2-1.

For Leganes, all was not necessarily lost - until Messi finished off his hat trick at minute 87 to end the game with a 3-1 victory for Barcelona.