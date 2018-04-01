Barcelona players celebrate the goal by Leo Messi (l.) during the Sevilla-Barcelona LaLiga soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on March 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Sevilla player Ever Banega (l.) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (r.) during a Sevilla-Barcelona LaLiga soccer game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on March 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Sevilla's Franco Vázquez (l.) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Paulinho during the Sevilla-Barcelona LaLiga soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on March 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

A goal by Luis Suarez at minute 88 and another by Leo Messi in the same minute erased the comfortable 2-0 score with which Sevilla was winning until late in the game, and left Barcelona unbeaten in La Liga, though it came close to posting its first loss.

A goal by Franco "Mudo" Vazquez at minute 30 put Sevilla ahead 1-0 on the scoreboard at the home team's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The match was fought on even terms throughout the first half, with Barcelona looking to dominate but with a combative Sevilla that never made things easy, to the point that it ended the first half with a 1-0 lead following a goal by Franco Vazquez at minute 36.

Then, just four minutes into the second half, Muriel very quickly got Sevilla its second score, making it 2-0, and Barcelona had its work cut out for it. At that point Ernesto Valverde sent Leo Messi into the game to try and fix the problem - and with a goal by Luis Suarez and another by Messi, both at minute 88, Barca was saved from its first loss.

Ernesto Valverde preferred not to force Messi, who is suffering from muscular pains, and left him on the bench to see how the match went. Another important Barca absence was the injured Sergio Busquets.

The Barca team tried from the start to show that it does not wholly depend on Messi but that it could dominate the field without him against a fast-moving rival that piled on the pressure.

Luis Suarez threatened the home team in the first 10 minutes of the game with a shot at goal, which, however missed its mark, and after that scare came another when Joaquin "Tucu" Correa got off his shot little too slowly.

Those two attempts, however, seemed to get Sevilla up and running to make life difficult for Barca. And so it did, racking up a 2-0 lead by the start of the second half - only to face a Barca comeback that ended the game with a 2-2 tie.

And Barcelona, against the odds, remained unconquered.

By Antonio Gutierrez