Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) watches his team's from the stands during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER LIZON

Messi participates in Barcelona's training for league game against Sevilla

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Thursday participated in Barcelona's first training session for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla.

Messi did not take part in Argentina's 2-0 win over Italy nor its 6-1 defeat against Spain over muscle fatigue concerns.

Gerard Pique and Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who have been struggling with physical issues, joined the team training.

Pique has not recovered from a knee issue he has been suffering from recently but did not prevent him from playing.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, played in Germany's 1-1 draw against Spain, but missed the other friendly game against Brazil due to knee discomfort.

By contrast, Lucas Digne was expected to be sidelined for three weeks with a muscular injury he sustained during France's 3-2 friendly defeat against Colombia.

Barcelona is awaiting Sergio Busquets' recovery from an injury he suffered against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Busquets is expected to rejoin the team in time for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Roma.

The club is confident that Messi, Pique and Ter Stegen are to be ready for Saturday's match against Sevilla.