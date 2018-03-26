Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli on Monday confirmed superstar Lionel Messi was ready to take part in the upcoming friendly match against Spain.

The Barcelona forward sat out Argentina's 2-0 friendly win last week against Italy due to muscle fatigue concerns, but returned to team training on Sunday.

"(Messi) trained normally with the team and he is good to play," Sampaoli said at press conference on the eve of Tuesday's friendly.

"If there were any risk, Leo would have said something. The day before the Italy game, he expressed it and did not play. Yesterday and today he was fine," Sampaoli added.