Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2R) warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona, in London, Britain, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on Wednesday returned to light training on the field and performed mobility exercises, 11 days after fracturing his right forearm during his side's 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla.

Despite the Argentine forward's absence, Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage and delivered a crushing blow to archrival Real Madrid with a 5-1 victory on Sunday, leading the club to fire its head coach.

Messi was not wearing his arm in a sling during Wednesday's training, and photo and video released by the club showed him kicking the ball around with defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, although his arm remained at his side.

Both defenders were given a rest by coach Ernesto Valverde for Wednesday's away game against third-tier Spanish league club Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

The training session was also attended by Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, who did specific workouts, while Sergio Busquets and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen did not train, with Valverde's permission.

Initial estimates by the club put Messi out of action until after the next international break, when Barça is to visit Atletico Madrid on Nov. 24, but his the star forward's return to training may indicate a quicker recovery.