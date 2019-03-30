FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Malcom (L) after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a La Liga match against Espanyol at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on March 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Lionel Messi was held in check for much of Saturday's Catalan derby, but he scored a pair of late goals to give FC Barcelona a 2-0 victory over Espanyol at Camp Nou.

Visiting head coach Rubi lined up three central defenders as part of a strategy that involved ceding the wings to Ernesto Valverde's men but denying them passing lanes in the penalty area.

The tactic proved sound as Barça controlled possession but generated little in the way of scoring opportunities.

In fact, Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez's toughest save of the first half came when he prevented an own-goal by midfielder Victor Sanchez, who had sent a ball at his own net while defending a Messi free kick.

Messi also had a pair of other opportunities over the first 45 minutes, but one shot went over the crossbar after hitting a rival defender and another traveled wide of one of the uprights.

A shot by Ivan Rakitic also grazed the woodwork, while Luis Suarez misfired a shot after receiving a cross from Jordi Alba.

But while Espanyol was effective on one side of the field, their offense floundered at the other end, with striker Borja Iglesias unable to receive a single ball in an advantageous situation.

The script was largely unchanged for much of the second half, with Espanyol posing little threat and a series of Barcelona attackers - Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom - trying unsuccessfully to get anything past Lopez.

Finally, in the 71st minute, Messi opened the scoring with a sublime free kick over Espanyol's wall. Lopez dove to his left to make the save, but before he could arrive Sanchez headed the ball into the net in an effort to clear it away.

Espanyol tried to seek out the equalizer in the closing minutes, but instead it was Messi who struck again just before second-half stoppage time when he scored on a left-footed shot off a pass from Malcom.

Afterward, midfielder Sergio Busquets said first-placed Barça were rewarded for their aggressive mindset against an opponent whose approach to the contest was "ultra-defensive."

"Soccer let justice prevail, because we're the ones who went out to win the match," he added.

- Line-ups:

2 - Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Nelson Semedo (Sergi Roberto, min. 59), Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur (Malcom, min. 59); Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho (Arturo Vidal, min. 82), Luis Suarez.

0 - Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Roberto Rosales, Naldo, Lluis Lopez, Mario Hermoso, Adria Pedrosa; Esteban Granero, Victor Sanchez (Alfa Semedo, min. 78), Marc Roca, Oscar Melendo (Sergio Garcia, min. 65); Borja Iglesias (Wu Lei, min. 63).

Goals: 1-0: Messi, min. 71. 2-0: Messi, min. 89.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande. Showed a yellow card to Victor Sanchez (min. 70), Granero (min. 73), Pedrosa (min. 87) and Rosales (min. 92).

The match was played at Camp Nou in front of 92,795 spectators and was part of Matchday 29 action in La Liga.