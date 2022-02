An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond 'The Enigma' during the World Unveiling of Major auction highlight at Sotheby's Dubai gallery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

The Enigma, an incredibly rare black diamond from outer space, sent buyers into a frenzy and fetched 3.16 million pounds ($4.3 million) at a Wednesday auction at London’s Sotheby’s.

The precious stone is thought to have formed from a supernova explosion that forged diamonds in space. Fragments from this explosion showered onto the Earth 2.6 to 3.8 billion years ago. EFE

