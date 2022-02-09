An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond 'The Enigma' during the World Unveiling of Major auction highlight at Sotheby's Dubai gallery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

A 555.55 Carat Black Diamond 'The Enigma' displayed at Sotheby's Dubai during the World Unveiling of Major auction highlight at Sotheby's Dubai gallery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

The Enigma, an incredibly rare black diamond from outer space, sent buyers into a frenzy and fetched 3.16 million pounds ($4.3 million) at a Wednesday auction at London’s Sotheby’s.

The precious stone is thought to have formed from a supernova explosion that forged diamonds in space. Fragments from this explosion showered onto the Earth 2.6 to 3.8 billion years ago.

“This sale of the Enigma is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the rarest, billion year old cosmic wonders known to humankind,” Sotheby’s said.

EXTRATERRESTRIAL GEMS

It is not the first meteorite to have stormed the auction world.

In 2016, a 650 kilogram chunk of meteorite sold for $1.2 million at a Christie’s auction.

According to NASA, most meteorites that make their way to Earth originate from the asteroid belt on the edge of the solar system. A few hundred meteorites come from the Moon and Mars, too.

(...)