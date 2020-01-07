A city in eastern Mexico has set a new Guinness record after baking the world's longest "Rosca de Reyes" ("Three Kings' ring") – a traditional Christmas pastry of Spanish origin typically eaten to celebrate the Catholic holiday of Epiphany – with an astonishing length of 3,009.65 meters (9,874.18 feet or 1.87 miles).

Over 30,000 people, including many pilgrims and tourists, flocked on Monday to the city of Tizimin in Yucatan state – located about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) to the east of Mexico City – to witness and taste the brobdingnagian egg-and-butter-based patisserie, which beat the previous record-holder (the northern city of Saltillo in 2019) by almost an entire kilometer. EFE-EPA