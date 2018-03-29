Nestor Araujo of Mexico holds his leg after getting hurt in the first half of the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Frankfurt's Carlos Salcedo reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Mexico's national soccer team defenders Carlos Salcedo and Nestor Araujo are set to undergo a medical examination to determine whether they would need surgery for their injuries, said the team's doctor, Jose Luis Serrano, Wednesday.

Salcedo had hurt his shoulder and Araujo his knee, during a friendly match against Croatia on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

"Salcedo has a fracture in the distal third of the clavicle and will be examined. He will probably have to undergo surgery and the decision will be taken today," Serrano said.

"Araujo has a small lesion to the meniscus of his left knee. We ruled out an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (...). He also has a very strong blow to his kneecap that can be treated or maybe require surgery," Serrano said.

The flurry of injuries have led to concern in the Mexican team, with teammates wondering how long they will keep the duo out of action.

"What hurts most are the injuries. There were three, because Diego (Reyes) also suffered a little. But the most serious were those of Araujo and Salcedo," said Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.