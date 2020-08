Mexican wrestlers (known as Luchadors) perform during a Lucha Libre event at the chinampa luchas at the Mayor's Office of Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of Mexican professional fighters took their sport to Xochimilco on Saturday to try to revive this spectacle and promote the economic recovery of this former lake zone of the Mexican capital.

"Xochimilco is a mythical place with incredible tranquility; we traded the applause of the audience for the chirping of birds," said wrestler Gran Felipe Junior, one of the promoters of the event called Chinampalucha. EFE-EPA