A doctor reports the health status of a patient with COVID-19 during a video call with family members, at the General Hospital Tlahuac in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Mexico City hospitals have established a video call system for people to talk with coronavirus patients in order to calm uncertainty and alleviate concerns over a lack of communication.

"Hello son, how are you?" asked María Elena Vilchis on a call, barely able to make out the face of her son, a 22-year-old man who is recovering from COVID-19. EFE-EPA