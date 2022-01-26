Members of the press protest to reject violence against their colleagues, journalists and the profession of reporting, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 25 January 2022. EFE/ Luis Torres

Journalists protest at the Scissors Monument to reject violence against their colleagues, members of the press and the profession of reporting, in Tijuana, Mexico, 25 January 2022. EFE/ Joebeth Terriquez

Thousands of journalists from all the states of Mexico demonstrated Tuesday to demand justice for the recent murders of informants and the end of violence against the press in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a reporter.

The national protest was in response to the most recent murder, that of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, shot next to her home in the city of Tijuana. She was under the Protection Program for Journalists in Baja California after a legal problem she had with former Governor Jaime Bonilla, of the ruling National Regeneration Movement.

She had attended the usual morning press conference of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in March 2019 for fear she could be killed.

The mobilizations took place in up to 47 cities throughout the country, filled with desperate cries in face of the incessant violence against journalists the country is experiencing and that has increased since the president’s arrival in office.

The demonstration in Mexico City was one of the largest, with hundreds of journalists protesting in unison in an unprecedented call in Mexico, and they did so in front of the building of the Interior Ministry.

According to data from Article 19, since the year 2000, 143 journalists have been murdered in the country, 28 of them during Lopez Obrador’s presidency.

