French bullfighter Sebastian Castella shows one cut ear during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Spanish bullfighter Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza in action during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

French bullfighter Sebastian Castella in action during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame in action during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame (L) and Spanish Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza (R) leave the ring on shoulders during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018 in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame in action during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame celebrates with mariachis hats during the third run of the National Fair of San Marcos 2018, in the bullring Monumental in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican matador Joselito Adame was declared the winner on Sunday in the third bullfight at San Marcos, the country's oldest fair, held in the colonial city of Aguascalientes.

Adame got two ears of his second bull, while Spain's Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza and Frenchman Sebastian Castella were also awarded ears in decisions contested by the crowd.

The matadors faced off with mostly listless bulls on a warm and windless day and a full arena, excepting the sixth bull, which Adame fought with mastery and vigor.

De Mendoza was awarded two ears in his fight with the fourth bull, while Castella earned his ear by killing the eighth bull with a defective blow.

Adame killed his first bull with a puncture, stab and estocada (the final killing blow in the neck of the bull) and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

He had received the sixth bull by swinging the cape in a series of veronicas and killed it with a magnificent blow, earning shouts of "torero," "torero," (bullfighter) from an ecstatic crowd, and two ears.

Bullfighting is one of the major attractions at San Marcos that started in 1828 as a harvest fair and now hosts over 1,500 events, including music and theater performances, sporting events, and a plethora of other activities.