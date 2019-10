A worker makes craft beer at Escala, in the city of Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. 15 October 2019. EFE/Francisco Guasco

The commercial director of the craft brewery Escala, Guillermo Gutiérrez Chimal, in the city of Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. 15 October 2019. EFE/Francisco Guasco

A glass and bottle of Escala craft beer, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. 15 October 2019. EFE/Francisco Guasco

A glass of Escala craft beer, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. 15 October 2019. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexican beers have joined the global trend of new flavors with handmade brands made with raw materials such as fruits, chocolate, vanilla and spices.

Elba Copado, owner of the Copado microbrewery, started making flavored beers because she did not like the taste of the traditional drink and eventually found that the combination with fruit was popular with customers.