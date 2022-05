Mexican biomedical engineering student Arely Salcedo Huitrón is doing her internship on May 4, 2022, in the city of Querétaro (Mexico). EFE/ Sergio Adrián Ángeles

Mexican student invents device to detect rape drugs in beverages

A Mexican student has invented a device that detects sedatives in alcoholic beverages used by sex offendors to rape women.

Arely Salcedo came up with the innovative idea after an assailant spiked her friend’s drink at a party.

Salcedo’s friend’s drink was laced with xylazine, a drug commonly used in sexual assault and rape cases.

(...)