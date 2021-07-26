Members of the LGBT community living on the streets share in a shelter in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 19, 2021. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

An apartment of a student in Mexico City has become a second home for Mexican LGBTQ youth who have been forced into homelessness because they are gay.

Ricardo had not as such planned to open the doors of his humble apartment for the sexual minorities. But he set on the endeavor eight months ago when he began supporting people living on the street.

“I found many LGTB people are (homeless). It is something we do not pay attention to. They go unnoticed, they do not exist," the 27-year- old said. EFE