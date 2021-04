Students from the Mexican Dance Academy (ADM) protest against violence and sexual harassment that they live on campus, in front of the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of a Mexican dance academy students Friday protested with a symbolic dance performance outside the landmark cultural center in Mexico City to highlight alleged sexual harassment they have faced at the institute.

The protesting students demanded the dismissal of academy director Raymundo Torres, who has allegedly ignored sexual harassment complaints against accused teachers. EFE