Mexican and Thai artists have collaborated to display the affinity between art from the two countries through an exhibition of 60 prints in Bangkok – full of life, death and politics – in the first artistic exchange of its kind.
The Mexican-Thai Printmaking Exchange 2019, which opened on Wednesday and can be visited until Nov. 29 in the Thai capital, covers a wide range of subjects – with special focus on culture – such as the Day of the Dead or traditional Mexican freestyle wrestling (lucha libre), apart from politics. EFE-EPA