Visitors at the Mexican-Thai Printmaking Exchange 2019, at Bangkok Arts and Culture Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Oct.15, 2019 (Issued Oct.16, 2019). EFE-EPA/Octavio Guzmán A total of 30 Thai artists and 30 Mexican artists were awarded with a collective exhibition touring in Thailand and in Mexico

Curators Piyatat Hemmatat and Francisco Limón with the staff of the Mexican Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. Oct.15, 2019 (Issued Oct.16, 2019). EFE-EPA/Octavio Guzmán

A binational curator team, headed by Piyatat Hemmatat and Francisco Limón selected 30 Mexican and 30 Thai best artworks for an exhibition at Bangkok Arts and Culture Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Oct.15, 2019 (Issued Oct.16, 2019). EFE-EPA/Octavio Guzmán

Mexican and Thai artists have collaborated to display the affinity between art from the two countries through an exhibition of 60 prints in Bangkok – full of life, death and politics – in the first artistic exchange of its kind.

The Mexican-Thai Printmaking Exchange 2019, which opened on Wednesday and can be visited until Nov. 29 in the Thai capital, covers a wide range of subjects – with special focus on culture – such as the Day of the Dead or traditional Mexican freestyle wrestling (lucha libre), apart from politics. EFE-EPA