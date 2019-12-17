Thousands of Christmas figures adorn the center of the Mexican town Chignahuapan.
The decorations have been made in the area for more than 100 years, mostly in family businesses, and are sold throughout the country.
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Christmas baubles are made at Castle of the Sphere in Chignahuapan, Mexico, 16 December 2019. EFE/Hilda Ríos
Thousands of Christmas figures adorn the center of the Mexican town Chignahuapan.
The decorations have been made in the area for more than 100 years, mostly in family businesses, and are sold throughout the country.