Photo provided by Photoamc on April 20, 2021, showing Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan speaking at a press conference in Mexico City. EFE/Photoamc/ Editorial Use Only/ Use permitted only to illustrate accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

Mexican journalist and UFO-logist Jaime Maussan will host a television documentary titled "Circulos de cultivo" (Crop circles), in which he investigates the huge designs and figures that have appeared in recent decades in certain fields of grain around the world and which some people, including him, think may be evidence of extraterrestrial life.

"I think that in many regards this is a phenomenon that goes beyond our level (of understanding) and perhaps they're doing it like this so we take note that there is much more beyond ourselves," he said in an interview with EFE, adding that the "arrogance of human beings doesn't allow us to see farther" than our own worldly concerns.