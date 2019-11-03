People participate in the Mega Parade of Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Women dressed as 'La Catrina', Mexico's iconic Lady of the Dead, take part in the March of the Catrinas during Day of the Dead festival in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHASHENKA GUTIERREZ

People participate in the Day of the Dead parade, in Acapulco, Mexico, Nov.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

People participate in the celebration of the 'muerteadas de Jalapa del Valle', as part of the Day of the Dead, in Oaxaca, Mexico, Nov.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARTURO VELAZQUES

An overcast sky and a persistent drizzle highlighted the colorful floats and troupes taking part on Saturday in an eclectic parade that marked the culmination of the festivities for the Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

More than 3,000 artists, 12 allegorical floats and 50 troupes moved through the iconic Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Juarez and Cinco de Mayo Street, flanked by Mexican marigold flowers planted along much of the route as well as thousands of citizens and tourists admiring the spectacle.