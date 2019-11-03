An overcast sky and a persistent drizzle highlighted the colorful floats and troupes taking part on Saturday in an eclectic parade that marked the culmination of the festivities for the Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
More than 3,000 artists, 12 allegorical floats and 50 troupes moved through the iconic Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Juarez and Cinco de Mayo Street, flanked by Mexican marigold flowers planted along much of the route as well as thousands of citizens and tourists admiring the spectacle.