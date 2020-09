Social groups along with relatives and friends of the disappeared students of Ayotzinapa protest at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2020.EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Relatives and friends of the disappeared students of Ayotzinapa protest at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

Hundreds of protesters on Saturday joined the families of 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College, who were forcibly disappeared in 2014, in a demonstration in the heart of Mexico City to demand justice on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.

The slogan-chanting demonstrators, wearing masks to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic, marched from the iconic Angel of Independence monument to the central Zocalo square, which houses the National Palace, the seat of the government. EFE-EPA