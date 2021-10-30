A woman poses next to a traditional shrine at Plaza Manuel Tolsa square at the Historic Centre of Mexico City, Mexico, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

A woman poses with an artist characterized as Mexican traditional character Catrina at Plaza Manuel Tolsa square at the Historic Centre of Mexico City, Mexico, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

As the souls of the dead are all set to return from afterlife, Mexico City was on Friday ready to welcome them with offerings and skulls adorning public spaces on the eve of the Day of the Dead.

"All the offerings make it a precious and wonderful thing. It is a great tradition that we should never lose and which should be inculcated in children," Magdalena, an accountant fascinated by the artwork that has taken over the city, told Efe.

Like every year, the capital's public spaces have been filled with altars dedicated to the dead so that their souls can return to the mortal world to reunite with their families on Nov. 1-2.

Many of the altars are linked to current events, such as those installed in the Plaza Tolsa at the city center, dedicated to the nearly 300,000 people who have been killed by the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

They are surrounded by candles, traditional and colorful skulls, and orange marigold flowers, which are supposed to guide the souls.

Magdalena, who sets up a grand offering at her house every year, stressed that the altars always include the things liked by the deceased family members, which they can enjoy during their visit.

In her case, she always puts her grandparents' favorite desserts as part of the offering.