Mexican wrestling professionals raise awareness of the use of face masks and distribute them in the Mexico City subway, on Mar. 23, 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Mexican wrestling professionals raise awareness of the use of face masks and distribute them in the Mexico City subway, on Mar. 23, 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Mexican wrestling professionals raise awareness of the use of face masks and distribute them in the Mexico City subway, on Mar. 23, 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Mexican wrestling professionals raise awareness of the use of face masks and distribute them in the Mexico City subway, on Mar. 23, 2021. EFE/José Méndez

Mexican wrestling professionals raise awareness of the use of face masks and distribute them in the Mexico City subway, on Mar. 23, 2021. EFE/José Méndez

"The Bandit" and eight other Mexican wrestlers swapped the ring on Tuesday for the capital's subway, where they made sure commuters wore face masks to knock out the coronavirus pandemic.

The luchadores jumped into the subway carriages, distributing masks and disinfecting people, and even chastising those not wearing protection. EFE-EPA