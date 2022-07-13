Mexican designer Benito Santos speaks during the 77th edition of Intermoda held at Expo Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, 12 July 2022. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Models wear creations by Mexican designer Benito Santos during the 77th edition of Intermoda held at Expo Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, 12 July 2022. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Models wear creations by Mexican designer Benito Santos during the 77th edition of Intermoda held at Expo Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, 12 July 2022. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Models wear creations by Mexican designer Benito Santos during the 77th edition of Intermoda held at Expo Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, 12 July 2022. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Curved lines and diversity are the main collection by Mexican designer Benito Santos presented for the first time on the main catwalk of Intermoda, a fashion exhibition in Guadalajara.

The garments of the "100 geometric" collection exploit the sensuality, elegance and empowerment of women regardless of the shape and size of their body, the designer told EFE on Tuesday after a parade of the event, which will last until Friday.

"It is important to make a democratization of all silhouettes, tall, short, skin color, whatever, your physical complexion, I think we have the right to wear a garment with a lot of love and creatives are forced to create for all types of bodies because in real life there is a great diversity of silhouettes," he said.

(...)