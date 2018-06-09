Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (C) in action against Mexican players Hector Herrera (L) and Jesus Manuel Corona (R) during a pre-World Cup friendly in Brondby, Denmark, on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARS MOELLER

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (L) prepares to launch the shot that gave his team a 1-0 lead over Mexico in a pre-World Cup friendly in Brondby, Denmark, on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARS MOELLER

Denmark's Christian Eriksen (back) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead in a pre-World Cup friendly versus Mexico in Brondby, Denmark, on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARS

Mexico ended its preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on a sour note with a 2-0 loss here Saturday night to Denmark.

El Tri came into the match with doubts surrounding the injury status of several players and fresh off an embarrassing situation in which nine members of the squad were caught at a private party with escorts after a 1-0 win in the team's send-off friendly over Scotland on June 2.

Mexico was unconvincing in the first half and posed little danger on attack, while only a strong performance by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Denmark off the board over the first 45 minutes.

Mexico appeared to get a lift from several substitutions at the start of the second half and at the 60-minute mark and began taking more possession of the ball.

Even so, Denmark continued to monopolize the scoring chances.

Finally, the home side opened the scoring in the 71st minute when striker Yussuf Poulsen skillfully maneuvered around a pair of defenders and got off a curling left-footed strike that gave Ochoa no chance.

On the second goal, the Mexicans were caught napping on a throw-in and allowed midfielder Christian Eriksen to score in a one-on-one opportunity against Mexico's net minder in minute 74.

Mexico tried to generate some offense in the waning minutes, but the closest El Tri came to a goal was a shot by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez that ricocheted off the woodwork and a powerful blast by Marco Fabian that passed just over the crossbar

Denmark, for its part, squandered chances to increase its lead on counter-attack plays.

The Danes, who have a 15-match unbeaten streak, the longest in national-team history, will next take on Peru on June 16 in Group C action at the World Cup, followed by games against Australia and France.

Mexico's first game in Russia will be against defending world champion Germany on June 17, while its other two Group F matches will be against South Korea and Sweden.