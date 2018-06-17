Fans of Germany in the Moscow Fan Zone watching their team lose in the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Mexico, in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Fans of Mexico celebrate in the Moscow Fan Zone while watching their team win the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Mexico, in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico saves the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Defending champion Germany on Sunday started their run to retain the title in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by suffering an unexpected defeat against a hard-working Mexican squad.

El Tri surprised viewers around the globe by beating the four-time world champs thanks to a goal from their emerging star, PSV Eindhoven's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

Die Mannschaft's lineup had some surprises, as Joachim Low chose Marvin Plattenhardt to cover the left side instead of Jonas Hector, who is out sick with the flu, and also kept Arsenal's Mesut Ozil despite the controversy haunting him in Germany regarding his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio chose to put the versatile Miguel Layun on the right wing, Carlos Vela at center in front of the Herrera-Guardado duo, while Lozano played on the left.

The first half was exciting with Mexico surprising both Germany and the world with their strength and skill from the start.

After 35 minutes of pressure on the Germans' defense, the speedy "Chucky" took a good chance and scored the only goal of the match, giving Mexico their first World Cup victory against the Germans.

The rest of the match continued to be intense with both teams on edge, but in the end Germany could not turn the score to their favor.