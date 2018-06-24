Mexican Miguel 'Alacran' Berchelt (R) faces Argentinian Jonathan 'Yoni' Barros (L) during the super featherweight title fight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the city of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

Panamanian Ricardo 'Cientifico' Nunez (L) faces Mexican Elvis 'Rockanrolero' Torres (R) during a fight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the Poliforum Zamna in the city from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

Mexican Miguel 'Alacran' Berchelt defeats Argentinian Jonathan 'Yoni' Barros during the super featherweight title fight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the city of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

Mexico's Miguel 'The Scorpion' Berchelt retained his WBC super featherweight title Saturday after crushing Argentina's Jonathan 'Yoni' Barros in three rounds at the Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Mexico.

In the 53rd second of the third round, Berchelt (34-1-0, 30 KO) sent Barros (41-6-1, 22 KO) to the canvas for the third time, leading referee Michael Griffin to end the fight at 12 rounds.

From the very first round, Berchelt rained down on Barros with his fists while the latter tried to maintain distance with his opponent through jabs.

Berchelt's lethal hook soon brought down Barros, who prior to the fight had said he would become the "executioner" of Mexican fighters.

Berchelt with a run of 13 wins, is set to face fellow compatriot Miguel 'Mickey' Roman, weighing 130 pounds, and a challenger to Berchelt's title.

Mexico, with 28 victories, is currently ahead of Argentina in the history of fights between boxers from both the countries competing for world championship.

Also in the super featherweight category, in the backup fight, Panama's Ricardo 'The Scientist' Nuñez (20-2-0, 18 KO) defeated Mexico's Elvis 'Rockandroll' Torres (19-1-2, 11 KO) with a knockout in the first round.