Jesus Gallardo of Mexico warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Mexico's left winger Jesus Gallardo on Wednesday became the quickest player to be booked, or awarded a yellow card, in the history of the FIFA World Cup during his team's final Group F clash against Sweden.

The Argentine referee Nestor Pitana showed Gallardo a yellow card just 13 seconds into the game.

Uruguay's former player Jose Batista holds the record for the quickest red card in the history of the tournament, as he was sent off the 53rd second of La Celeste's match against Scotland in the 1986 World Cup.