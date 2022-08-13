Tour guide Arturo Villaseñor Valladolid talks to Efe in the La Chinesca neighborhood of Mexicali, Mexico, on 12 August 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Tourists visit a dormitory in the underground portion of the La Chinesca neighborhood of Mexicali, Mexico, on 12 August 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A view of the entry to the La Chinesca neighborhood of Mexicali, Mexico, on 12 August 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

In - and beneath - this city on the border with the United States lies La Chinesca, a neighborhood established more than a century ago by Chinese migrant workers who decided to make new lives for themselves in Mexico.

Both the above-ground and subterranean segments of the enclave began to fall into decline in the 1970s, but Mexicali remains home to the Aztec nation's largest Chinese community and prospects for a revival of La Chinesca look promising.

The workers arrived circa 1900, brought in by the US-based Colorado River Land Company to build an irrigation system in Mexicali Valley, scholar and tour guide Arturo Villaseñor Valladolid told Efe Saturday.

He said that the decision to built the underground portion of the neighborhood, which grew in time to include a hospital, opium dens and tunnels to neighboring Calexico, California, was a response to summer temperatures as high as 48 C (118 F).