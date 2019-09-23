Photo taken Sept. 11, 2019, showing women of the Tzeltal tribe in the village of Oxchuc, Mexico, learning to play the guitar so that they can break down social barriers and take part in a practice traditionally reserved for men: playing ancestral music. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Photo taken Sept. 11, 2019, showing women of the Tzeltal tribe in the village of Oxchuc, Mexico, learning to play the guitar so that they can break down social barriers and take part in a practice traditionally reserved for men: playing ancestral music. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Photo taken Sept. 11, 2019, showing women of the Tzeltal tribe in the village of Oxchuc, Mexico, learning to play the guitar so that they can break down social barriers and take part in a practice traditionally reserved for men: playing ancestral music. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Women of the Tzeltal tribe in southeastern Mexico are breaking down barriers performing ancestral music from their villages, a role that had been reserved for men but which some of the ladies are pursuing in their fight to gain respect and recognition and to end discrimination against their gender.

Blanca Estela Gomez, 25, is one of the women who decided to get into traditional music, and she told EFE that she gained a passion for it when she began to become acquainted with her ancestral culture thanks to the workshops offered by the culture center in Oxchuc, a town in Mexico's Chiapas state.