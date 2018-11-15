Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic scored 24 and 21 points respectively as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 on Wednesday night.
The win was built on a fast start by the visiting Heat, who had opened up a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter.
Despite the Nets having six different players scored in double digits, none of them managed to break the 20-point barrier, as Brooklyn (6-9) slumped to their third straight loss.
Miami (6-8), meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.