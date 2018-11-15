Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (L) is defended by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (2-R) and center Hassan Whiteside (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (2-L) looks to pass to teammate guard Goran Dragic (L) of Slovenia as Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll (2-R) and Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (R) battle for position during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (R) drives past the Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic scored 24 and 21 points respectively as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 on Wednesday night.

The win was built on a fast start by the visiting Heat, who had opened up a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

Despite the Nets having six different players scored in double digits, none of them managed to break the 20-point barrier, as Brooklyn (6-9) slumped to their third straight loss.

Miami (6-8), meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.