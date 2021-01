A photo, courtesy the Miami Zoo showing Pongo, a male giraffe almost 12 years old and 16 feet tall. EFE-EPA/Zoo Miami

Pongo, a male giraffe that was among the main attractions at Zoo Miami, was euthanized on Monday, the zoo announced.

"It is with great sadness that Zoo Miami officials had to make the difficult decision this morning to euthanize Pongo, a nearly 12 year old male giraffe," the zoo in the southern Florida city said in a statement. EFE-EPA