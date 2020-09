Photograph provided by the Miami Zoo shows an 8-year-old cancer patient who lives in Loxahatchee gets a Miami zoo tour. EFE-EPA/Zoo Miami

Photograph provided by the Miami Zoo shows an 8-year-old cancer patient who lives in Loxahatchee gets a Miami zoo tour. EFE-EPA/Zoo Miami

The Miami Zoo, which is closed for the public due to Covid-19, opened its doors on Friday for the first time in months for an eight-year-old girl suffering from brain cancer.

The girl is a fan of an online series, "Zoocademy," launched by the zoo during the pandemic with fun and educational content and activities on the world of the animal kingdom. EFE-EPA