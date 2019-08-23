Indian chef Gaggan Anand has announced that his Michlin-starred restaurant Gaggan will permanently close over differences between him and his associates.

The restaurateur announced that he will open another establishment in Bangkok in October.

"Gaggan Restaurant Bangkok will be closed and 24 Aug 2019 is the last day of services," he wrote on Instagram.

"For this reason, many of my customers who have booking from 26 Aug 2019 onwards will be effected the most."

Gaggan has offered contemporary Indian cuisine since it opened in 2010.

Anand said that he had announced his resignation on 24 June and told the company that he would work another two months.

Gaggan did not specify the exact reasons behind the closure, but the chef's messages indicated differences with partners and he revealed that he had received a legal notice by co-owners saying he could be sued if he said anything that could "defame or damage" the establishment.

"Some of my customers feel very upset and I am highly apologetic for that," he said.

"I wish I could do better to make my customers happy but being 25% shareholder of the company, my minority vote could not do much, I feel deeply sorry for everyone."

"I have received hundreds (of) harsh messages and emails from disappointed customers to my IG (Instagram), email, WhatsApp," he added.

"From now on I am trying my best to reply all messages and spread correct understandings, even if I have no idea and zero control of accounting (at Gaggan)."

The celebrity chef said that 65 other employees at Gaggan, which was awarded two Michelin stars in 2018, have also resigned and that the team will open a new establishment together.

He announced his resignation a day before the eatery was placed fourth in the list of The World's Best Restaurants 2019 in a ceremony in Singapore on 25 June.

The list, compiled by William Reed Business Media and originally published by British magazine Restaurant, is considered a benchmark in cuisine.

Anand, who was born in the Indian city of Kolkata in 1978 and is a disciple of Spanish chef Ferran Adria, previously announced that his Bangkok restaurant, named the best in Asia four years in a row, would close its doors by 2020.

Influenced by Adria's restaurant ElBulli and its "molecular gastronomy," Anand's establishment offered a collection of progressive Indian cuisine from different regions of the country and cost 8000 baht ($259) per person without alcohol.

Trained at the Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Trivandrum, he began his career in Kolkata before moving to Bangkok and finally ending up at elBulli, where he was part of Adria's research team before returning to Bangkok.

"I am not a perfect man. I have feelings, too emotional sometimes," Anand, who appeared in the documentary series The Chef's Table, said on Instagram.

"I act out of anger. I am sarcastic. I feel I am being used. I am tired.

"I am laughing. I am crying. I AM JUST A HUMAN." EFE-EPA

