Palestinian Muslims sacrifice animals on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Khan Younis refugee camp, southen Gaza Strip, 31 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A group of people prepare to slaughter a cow for sacrifice during Eid Al -Adha in Tanta, Egypt, 31 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Muslims across the Middle East on Friday were celebrating Eid al-Adha amid heavy restrictions and bans on gatherings due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Feast of the Sacrifice”, the holiest Islamic holiday, honors the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his first born son, Ismael, at the command of God. Animals, often sheep, are sacrificed to pay tribute to the event.EFE-EPA

oad-amo-fc/ks