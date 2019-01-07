Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra poses with Sevilla’s trophies during his farewell event, before joining England’s Leicester City, at Sevilla's sports facilities in Seville, Spain, July 07, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ RAUL CARO

Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra has joined Villarreal CF until June 2023, the La Liga side announced Monday.

Iborra, who moves from England's Leicester City, is to be officially presented to Villarreal fans after the team's training session Tuesday, according to the club.

"Villarreal CF and Leicester City have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Vicente Iborra, who will put on the yellow shirt for the rest of the season, and four more campaigns," the statement said.

Iborra started his professional career with La Liga side Levante UD in January 2008 before he moved to Sevilla in August 2013.

The 30-year-old midfielder then joined Premier League club Leicester City in July 2017.