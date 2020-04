Indian Migrant labourers, wearing protective face masks, lined up to board a bus for their villages during lockdown, in New Delhi, India 28 March 2020 (issued 08 April 2020). EFE/EPA/STR

Migrant men walk in a virtually deserted street on the fourth day of the nation-wide lockdown, in Amritsar, India, 28 March 2020 (issued 08 April 2020). EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian Migrant labourers, wearing protective face masks, boarding the bus for their villages during lockdown, in New Delhi, India 28 March 2020 (issued 08 April 2020). EFE/EPA/STR

Indian migrant labourers, wearing protective face masks, walk on the connecting road to highway for their villages during lockdown, in New Delhi, India 27 March 2020 (issued 08 April 2020). EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

As India enters into the third week of its lockdown against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, tens of thousands of migrant wage earners find themselves walking a tightrope for survival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown from Mar. 24 to curb the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 virus in a country of 1.3 billion residents. EFE-EPA