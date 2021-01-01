Pyaw Sone brought in the new year confined to a dormitory -- fenced off with barbed wire -- along with 4,000 other mostly migrant workers, amidst the largest Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand since the start of the pandemic.
Migrant workers have been particularly affected by outbreaks in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, where they often live in overcrowded conditions that leave them more exposed to the coronavirus than the rest of society.
All three countries -- among the region’s most developed -- rely on migrant labor for their factories, restaurants, domestic services or construction. EFE-EPA