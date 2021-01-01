Samut Prakan (Thailand), 18/12/2020.- Members of the fire department spray disinfectant at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, 18 December 2020. The Thai Public Health Ministry confirmed a shrimp farmer who is currently being treated at a local hospital, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local authorities to do a major disinfection of the market and nearby roads. Thailand is continuing to step up efforts to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Incendio, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Samut Prakan (Thailand), 19/12/2020.- Migrant workers walk at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, 19 December 2020. Thai Public Health Ministry confirmed on 17 December, that a shrimp farmer had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local authorities to disinfection the market and nearby roads and perform localised COVID-19 tests. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Samut Prakan (Thailand), 19/12/2020.- A migrant worker has a COVID-19 test performed at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, 19 December 2020. Thai Public Health Ministry confirmed on 17 December, that a shrimp farmer had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local authorities to disinfection the market and nearby roads and perform localised COVID-19 tests. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Samut Prakan (Thailand), 19/12/2020.- Relitives of migrant worker wearing a face mask at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, 19 December 2020. Thai Public Health Ministry confirmed on 17 December, that a shrimp farmer had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local authorities to disinfection the market and nearby roads and perform localised COVID-19 tests. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Samut Prakan (Thailand), 18/12/2020.- A resident puts away his drying laundry as a members= of the fire department advises they may get wet disinfectant is sprayed at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, 18 December 2020. The Thai Public Health Ministry confirmed a shrimp farmer who is currently being treated at a local hospital, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local authorities to do a major disinfection of the market and nearby roads. Thailand is continuing to step up efforts to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Incendio, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pyaw Sone brought in the new year confined to a dormitory -- fenced off with barbed wire -- along with 4,000 other mostly migrant workers, amidst the largest Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand since the start of the pandemic.



Migrant workers have been particularly affected by outbreaks in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, where they often live in overcrowded conditions that leave them more exposed to the coronavirus than the rest of society.



All three countries -- among the region’s most developed -- rely on migrant labor for their factories, restaurants, domestic services or construction. EFE-EPA





