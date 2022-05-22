Migrants rehearse the play "Stay in México-Ópera 360", on May 17, 2022, at the Tijuana State Center for the Arts, in Baja California, Mexic, released on May 21, 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Yuriria Fanjul, artistic director and writer of the play "Remain in México-Ópera 360", speaks with Efe on May 17, 2022, at the Tijuana State Center for the Arts, in Baja California (Mexico), released on May 21, 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Migrants rehearse the play "Stay in México-Ópera 360", on May 17, 2022, at the Tijuana State Center for the Arts, in Baja California, Mexic, released on May 21, 2022. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Amid the uncertainty that prevails on the border with the United States, migrants stranded in Mexico's Tijuana are preparing an opera mixed with dance to share their experiences under the migration policies of former president Donald Trump.

The nascent work "Remain in México-Ópera 360" seeks to generate empathy for and understanding of migrants who, under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) policy, have been returned to Mexico to await out their asylum claim processes in the US.

"(The intention is that) they can tell their stories, their journeys and their experiences of being a migrant, being a person in a situation of mobility, through the music that we propose, and certain dynamics, exercises and vocabularies," Yuriria Fanjul, artistic director and writer of the play, tells EFE.

(...)