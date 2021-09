Haitian and Venezuelan migrants in Neclocí ahead of dangerous crossing of the Darien Gap. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Haitian and Venezuelan migrants playing dominoes in Necloci to kill time as they anxiously wait to make the dangerous crossing of the Darien Gap. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A group of Haitians and Venezuelans play dominoes to kill time as they anxiously wait to embark on the dangerous journey across the Darien jungle that will bring them one step closer to the “American dream”.

Many have been waiting in Necoclí, the last stop in Colombia before crossing the jungle into Panama, since leaving their homes in Brazil and Chile weeks ago. EFE

