Central American migrants mostly infected by covid-19 receive food in the dining room of the 'Esperanza para Todos' (Hope for all) shelter, on 06 September 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Central American migrants mostly infected by covid-19 remain in the 'Esperanza para Todos' (Hope for all) shelter, on 06 September 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Central American migrants mostly infected by covid-19 remain in the 'Esperanza para Todos' (Hope for all) shelter, on 06 September 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Despite being faced with scant resources, the Esperanza Para Todos (Hope for All) shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez is providing support to Covid-19-positive migrants who have been expelled from the United States.

"We are infected. We tested positive for Covid-19 in Ciudad Juarez. It is not easy, but we trust in God that we will get through this," Santos Garcia, a Honduran who arrived in Mexico along with 11 other migrants a week ago after they were deported from the US, tells Efe. EFE

