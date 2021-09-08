Despite being faced with scant resources, the Esperanza Para Todos (Hope for All) shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez is providing support to Covid-19-positive migrants who have been expelled from the United States.
"We are infected. We tested positive for Covid-19 in Ciudad Juarez. It is not easy, but we trust in God that we will get through this," Santos Garcia, a Honduran who arrived in Mexico along with 11 other migrants a week ago after they were deported from the US, tells Efe. EFE
