EFEBy Guadalupe Penuelas Mexico City

Despite being faced with scant resources, the Esperanza Para Todos (Hope for All) shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez is providing support to Covid-19-positive migrants who have been expelled from the United States.

"We are infected. We tested positive for Covid-19 in Ciudad Juarez. It is not easy, but we trust in God that we will get through this," Santos Garcia, a Honduran who arrived in Mexico along with 11 other migrants a week ago after they were deported from the US, tells Efe. EFE

