One of the main focal points of the immigration crisis in the Americas is Haiti, an impoverished Caribbean nation where brutal gang violence, hunger, political instability and the lingering effects of a devastating 2021 earthquake are causing a mass exodus. EFE/ Abraham Pineda-jacome/File

The Americas is currently experiencing one of its biggest-ever migration crises, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented people fleeing violence and poverty in their homelands and seeking a better life in the United States.

The issue is weighing heavily on the minds of policy-makers and will be a major topic of debate at next week's Summit of the Americas, which will run from June 6-10 in Los Angeles and be attended by leaders from across the region.