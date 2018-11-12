Antonio Mohamed, who was fired Monday as coach of Celta Vigo. EFE-EPA/File

Celta Vigo announced Monday that Miguel Cardoso has replaced Antonio Mohamed as coach of the La Liga side.

The club offered thanks and best wishes to Mohamed and his assistants.

Celta are currently 14th in La Liga, with 14 points from 12 matches.

Mohamed joined Celta over the summer with the blessing of club president and majority shareholder Carlos Mouriño. The Argentine succeeded Juan Carlos Unzue, who was fired at the end of last season.

But Mohamed's tenure was marked by battles with the front office, as club executives declined his requests to sign a forward and a goalkeeper.

The coach responded by publically criticizing the make-up of the squad and management was poised to dismiss Mohamed late last month, but put off the move after Celta crushed Eibar 4-0 in La Liga contest on Oct. 27.

Cardoso, who was let go last month by Ligue 1 club Nantes, was among the candidates interviewed last summer before Celta hired Mohamed.

Prior to his stint at Nantes, Cardoso enjoyed success with Portugal's Rio Ave.