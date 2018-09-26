AC Milan's Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain (C) misses a chance to score during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Milan and Atalanta at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said Wednesday that Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain may not play in the upcoming Serie A match against Empoli, and has trained alone for the last two days due to a muscular problem.

The Italian coach spoke at a press conference ahead of Thursday's away game.

"His flexor tendon was bothering him, it's an old scar. We'll see if he's fit to play tomorrow," Gattuso said.

After signing with Milan this summer for 50 million euros (over $58 million), Higuain has scored two goals and contributed an assist in four Serie A matches.

He also netted the winning goal for Milan in their UEFA Europa League 1-0 victory over Luxembourg-based club Dudelange.

Gattuso said he is still waiting for clarification on the extent of Higuain's injury, and so decided to include the forward in the squad for the visit to Empoli.

If Higuain fails to recover in time, the Italian coach will have to depend on Patrick Cutrone, 20, or Fabio Borini, 27, as Millan hunts for a win after managing just a single victory in the first four matches of the Italian league.