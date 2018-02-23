Former French soccer player Eric Abidal, ambassador of the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, shows the ticket of AC Milan during the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 round of 16 soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Former French soccer player Eric Abidal, ambassador of the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, conducts the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 round of 16 soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Former French soccer player Eric Abidal (R), ambassador of the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, and UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti (L) conduct the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 round of 16 soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The match fixtures are displayed on an electronic panel next to the Europa League trophy following the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 round of 16 soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The draw for the Europa League's last 16 round, held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland resulted in a tough match-up between Milan and Arsenal, as well as an easy match for favorites Atletico Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The draw event opened with a moment of silence for Inocencio Alonso, the 51-year-old Spanish police officer who died of cardiac arrest during Thursday's clashes between fans of Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow following a Europa League match.

Athletic Bilbao, which qualified for the last 16, is scheduled to next face French side Olympique de Marseille.

German side Borussia Dortmund, following a difficult tie against the Italian Atalanta, is to face Austrian side Salzburg.

The Europa League's round of 16 matches (Mar. 8 and Mar. 15):

Lazio (ITALY) - Dinamo Kiev (UKRAINE)

RB Leipzig (GERMANY) - Zenit St. Petersburg (RUSSIA)

Atletico Madrid (SPAIN) - Lokomotiv Moscow (RUSSIA)

CSKA Moscow (RUSSIA) - Olympique Lyonnais (FRANCE)

Olympique de Marseille (FRANCE) - Athletic Bilbao (SPAIN)

Sporting Lisbon (PORTUGAL) - Viktoria Plzen (CZECH)

Borussia Dortmund (GERMANY) - Salzburg (AUSTRIA)

Milan (ITALY) - Arsenal (ENGLAND).