Rewritten pages by the artist Vladimir Miladinovic of the war time diary of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia, 01 July 2020 (issued 02 July 2020). EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

The journal of a military leader convicted of the Srebrenica massacre has been transformed into a work of art against war, denialism and forgetfulness for the 25th anniversary of the genocide.

A total of 400 pages of former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic’s diary have been carefully recreated with ink drawings by Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic.EFE-EPA

