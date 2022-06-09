Oleksandr Vilkul, military chief and former deputy prime minister, poses during an interview with Efe in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

Oleksandr Vilkul, military chief and former deputy prime minister, poses during an interview with Efe in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

Military official: only way Ukraine war can end is by freeing occupied areas

The only way Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can end is by liberating Russian-occupied territories, former deputy prime minister Oleksandr Vilkul tells Efe in an interview.

The politician turned military official is in charge of the military administration in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Kryvyi Rih.

His counterattack against invading forces in Kryvyi Rih city when Russia's onslaught began in late February has garnered him recognition as a military chief after serving as Ukraine's deputy prime minister between 2012 and 2014.

(...)